State baseball championships now split between Friday, Saturday at Target Field

More forecasted rain for Friday caused the Minnesota State High School League to split its four state baseball title games across two days at Target Field, the league announced Thursday evening.

The new schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Class A Championship: No. 2 Parkers Prairie (25-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (24-2), 12 p.m.

Class 2A Championship: No. 2 Rockford (25-5) vs. No. 4 Foley (23-4), a minimum of 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class A title game

SATURDAY

Class 3A Championship: No. 3 Mahtomedi (22-4) vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace (18-8), 11 a.m.

Class 4A Championship: No. 3 East Ridge (20-6) vs. No. 5 Mounds View (20-8), a minimum of 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class 4A title game.

The League said the decision was made in cooperation with the Minnesota Twins, their grounds crew and meteorological resources.

The games were originally moved from Monday to Friday because of rain early in the week.

Related Articles