State amateur baseball roundup: Lesterville, Larchwood both win in walk-off fashion

Aug. 7—Ethan Wishon singled to right field to score Tanner Van Driel and the Lesterville Broncs tallied a walk-off victory Saturday 6-5 over Dell Rapids Pabst Blue Ribbon in the opening round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament at Cadwell Park.

Lesterville, which had led 2-1 through six innings, found themselves down 5-4 heading to their half of the eighth inning. That was when Hunter Martin had a two-out RBI single to score Cameron Schlitz to even the game at 5-all.

Dell Rapids PBR evened the game with a three-run seventh inning, powered by RBI doubles by Matt Gillogly and Tyler Renken, a pickup player from the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks. Gillogly delivered again in the eighth with a go-ahead single to score Riley Hoffman.

Trent Herrboldt, a Legion standout, earned the win in relief for Lesterville, pitching the ninth inning. Starter Brandon Nickolite pitched eight innings, allowed 11 hits, five runs (four earned) and struck out six without allowing a walk. Tyler Edler added two RBIs, while Wishon and Van Driel each had three hits. The Broncs outhit PBR 12-11.

For PBR, Hoffman, Gillogly, David Kirby and Weston Hansen each had two hits. Kirby was the losing pitcher in relief, allowing the game-winning single. Hoffman started, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in five innings.

The Broncs will now face Larchwood, Iowa in Tuesday's second round, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Larchwood, Iowa 6, Lennox 5 (10 innings)

Chase Vander Feen's fourth hit of the day in the 10th inning delivered a game-winning RBI for the Larchwood Diamonds Saturday afternoon at Cadwell Park in the opening round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Vander Feen's single to left field scored Mitch Peschon to give the State Line League its first victory of the tournament. The game-winning run scored with one out, with Peschon reaching third base after a deep flyball from Jaden Snyder that was dropped in left field.

In the ninth, Lennox Only One got a two-out RBI single from Walker Hultgren to extend the game and tie the contest at 5-all.

Larchwood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead, thanks to a Vander Feen RBI single and a Josh VanBeek scoring after an errant pickoff attempt.

Larchwood had 16 hits to the Alpacas' 10, with a combined 25 men left on base in the game, including 15 for the Diamonds.

Dan Gacke was the winning pitcher in relief for Larchwood, logging 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs and striking out two. Starter Trevor Reinke threw 4 1/3 innings and gave up six hits and three runs. On offense, Cody Groskruetz also had four hits, while Peschon scored twice. Vander Feen finished with three RBIs.

J.D. Kirschner was the losing pitcher for Lennox in relief, throwing 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (none earned) and striking out one. Starter Drew Sweeter threw six innings, allowed 11 hits, four runs (three earned) and striking out seven. Corey Vasquez had three hits, while Hultgren and Quincy Ihnen each had two hits.

Larchwood will take on Lesterville in Tuesday night's second round, with the game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.