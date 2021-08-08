State amateur baseball notebook: Trent Herrboldt pitches his way to a week to remember

Aug. 8—Trent Herrboldt had a week he's going to remember for a long time.

On Tuesday, Herrboldt helped Tabor Post 183 cap the American Legion Class B state title with a fifth-straight win, including as the winning pitcher of record in the 10-6 championship game victory over Redfield. (He was also 6-for-12 at the plate for the week with two RBIs and three runs scored.)

Fast forward to Saturday, and he was called upon in a tie game to take the ball in relief for the Lesterville Broncs amateur baseball team. Once again, he met the challenge, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He was among the first to celebrate his way out of the dugout as Lesterville won 6-5 in walk-off fashion.

"It's been pretty cool," Herrboldt said after the first-round win. "I just had my mind set on Legion when we had our tournament. And then once I knew we had the amateur tournament, I knew I would be relieving. I was going to get my shot and it worked out."

Herrboldt has been on the Lesterville roster during the season, but knew he could be called upon as a reliever in the state tournament. He admitted he didn't know what to expect from amateur baseball.

"I thought it was going to be drunk baseball, so to speak," Herrboldt said. "But it's really competitive and you can see how much it means to all of these teams to compete and win."

Then again, Herrboldt isn't in that beer-buying age group. He's only 18, and graduated from Bon Homme High School in May. He said he's hoping to walk-on to the South Dakota State University baseball team.

In three appearances at the Class B state Legion tournament in Groton, Herrboldt threw six innings without ceding a run, allowing only four hits and striking out four. In the amateur tournament, the Broncs will take on Larchwood, Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Cadwell Park.

Back to the 80s for the Bankers

When the Plankinton Bankers debuted in the state amateur baseball tournament Thursday against Clark, they did so in throwback fashion.

That meant brown and gold in all of its glory, replicating the team's look in 1986.

Chris Hill, who is one of the managers of the Bankers, said the uniforms are new this year, meant to replicate the Bankers' uniforms from 35 years ago. That's when Ron Kristensen played on the team, Hill said. Kristensen is now the president at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Plankinton, which is the team's primary sponsor.

"This is what they wore 35 years ago. So it truly is a throwback for us," Hill said.

The uniforms mix brown, orange and yellow — much like the San Diego Padres' uniforms of that era — and have an "F&M Bank" script on the front, with yellow hats that have an F&M insignia on them, along with similarly trimmed pants. They stand in stark contrast to the team's usual color scheme of purple, gold and white.

"They've been pretty fun to show off," Hill said.

Welcome to the Chaos

The Colome Chaos made their debut in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Sunday morning in a showdown with Salem.

While Colome lost 8-6, player/manager Ethan Vobr said the experience was what many of the team's players had come to expect after serving as pick-up players in past years and playing in important games with other teams.

But in the club's third year of existence, getting to Cadwell Park as a team qualifying from the Pony Hills League serves as a key inflection point for the Chaos.

"I think this is a huge step for us," Vobr said. "It gives everyone on our team a little more confidence. It shows that baseball is not just a summer thing and you can go deep into August and have some success. It's a big confidence boost and it should give us that confidence to get back here and also, maybe it helps attract some new guys to come play for us."

Glove check

Kimball/White Lake's Zak Wallner might have been wondering if he was in the big leagues on Saturday night.

In the midst of his complete-game effort in an 8-2 win over Elk Point, the umpires stopped him between innings and gave his glove an examination. It led to Wallner going to the dugout and switching to a new mitt for the remainder of the game.

KWL manager Wes Kroupa said the change was related to the gray-colored glove he was using, and concerns from the other dugout about being able to see the ball out of his glove. Wallner switched to a more traditional brown glove.

For watchers of Major League Baseball in 2021, it might have had them wondering about foreign substances and sticky matter being concealed, as the big league umpires have cracked down on pitchers trying to conceal materials that would help them get more grip on the baseball.

That wasn't the case in Mitchell on Saturday.

"I can't say I've seen much of that in amateur baseball," Kroupa said. "I don't think Zak cared that much because he had the other glove. And if anything, it might have been a bit of a motivator to him."