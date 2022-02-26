This in-state 4-star WR is starting to talk with Florida

After a standout performance at the Under Armour All-American camp in Miami, four-star wide receiver William Fowles is receiving plenty of attention from the Florida Gators.

Fowles told 247Sports that he’s dealt with head coach Billy Napier the most and that he hasn’t had a chance to speak with any of the other coaches yet on the staff. Napier’s focused on getting him in town as soon as possible, which could happen in March if Fowles’ schedule allows. His high school is about a five-hour drive from the university.

“We have had a couple of talks and he seems like a real cool coach,” Fowles said. “He just was saying how the program is going to work and how he wants to build around it. He tells me how he wants to make things back to where they were and he seems like he’s got a wholesome, family type of program. Coach Napier is the only coach I have talked to. He said he likes my physicality and how I run routes.”

Fowles named a top 10 earlier this month of Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and USF. While the Spartans and Rebels have been singled out by Fowles as programs that are ahead of the pack, he said that Florida’s consistent communication and Napier’s organization impressed him enough to keep the Gators on the table. With no decision date in mind, Fowles expects his recruitment to go into the fall.

The 247Sports composite ranks Fowles as the No. 37 receiver and the No. 284 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

