In-state 4-star OT Gregory Patrick reportedly visits MSU

One of the top players from Michigan in the 2026 class reportedly took a visit to Michigan State on Thursday.

Four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick reportedly visited Michigan State on Thursday. Corey Robinson of 247Sports’ reported the news on Patrick’s unofficial visit to East Lansing, Mich.

Patrick hails from Portage, Mich. and plays for Portage Northern High.

Patrick ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 2 player from Michigan and No. 155 overall prospect in the class.

Patrick already holds an offer from Michigan State, according to 247Sports. He has received more than 20 offers, with some of the more notable programs to extend him a scholarship being Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin.

