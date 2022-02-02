In-state 4-star offensive lineman commits to Michigan State football

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State’s coaching staff has earned another commitment for its 2023 class, and the first offensive lineman of the class. Detroit native Johnathan Slack has announced that he has made the move to commit to Michigan State.

Slack is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman who projects to be a center at the next level. According to ESPN’s recruiting rankings, Slack ranks as a 4-star prospect and the No. 281 overall player in the recruiting class.

Slack is a native of Detroit and attends King High School in the city. He will join 4-star TE Brennan Parachek and 4-star RB Kedrick Reescano as members of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class.

