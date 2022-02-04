In-state 4-star DE Jalen Thompson includes Michigan State in top 10

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State made a splash in its defensive line recruiting this past week, landing top-150 ranked Andrew Depaepe and now they are in hot pursuit for an in-state 4-star to pair with him.

Jalen Thompson is a native of Detroit, attending Cass Tech High School. He is a 4-star prospect that is ranked as the No. 161 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Thompson released his top-ten schools on Friday and the Spartans were included.

The Spartans were included in the top ten alongside Pitt, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, USC, Cincinnati, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

