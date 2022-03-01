This in-state 4-star athlete set to visit Florida this weekend

Florida is currently set to host four 5-stars and 11 4-star recruits this weekend, the first one after the NCAA dead period concluded as of Tuesday. Now Gators fans can make that 12 4-stars as athlete Robert Stafford confirmed his plans to visit Saturday to Swamp247.

This will be his first visit to see Florida since coach Billy Napier and his staff have taken over. Stafford was offered by coach Dan Mullen and his regime last fall, but since the coaching change the dialogue hasn’t trailed off. Stafford said despite his listing as an athlete by most recruiting services that the Gators are recruiting him to play defensive back.

He added off-field staffer Jamar Chaney and area recruiter and tight ends coach William Peagler have been his main contacts. Stafford is looking forward to meeting them in person and seeing the rest of the campus.

“Their tradition and the proximity to home is obviously eye-opening,” he said of the Gators. “I grew up watching them on TV every Saturday being from Melbourne and they have done a good job of recruiting players in our area in the past.”

Napier and Co. are expecting 5-stars Keon Keeley, Francis Mauigoa, Samuel M’Pemba and highly touted 4-stars like Grayson Howard, Zavion Hardy and Payton Kirkland as well as Stafford this weekend.

