In-state 2025 quarterback leaves Ohio State off his top five

When Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day picks his quarterback, it’s more often then not, the right one.

He’s taking his time for the 2023 starter, but has already found his 2024 recruit, Air Noland, and 2025 as well in Tavien St. Clair. The other option in St. Clair’s class was Ryan Montgomery, brother of current Buckeye offensive lineman Luke, who recently lost his black stripe.

The younger Montgomery had an Ohio State offer and was highly considering joining his brother at the next level, but that all changed when St. Clair made his choice.

Ryan dropped his top five list and to no one’s surprise, Ohio State was left out of the mix.

Blessed! Wouldn’t be here without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! With that said where’s 🏠?? https://t.co/oxWVnq6ROu — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) August 15, 2023

There was talk that Ohio State could potentially take two quarterbacks in the 2025 class, but it looks like for now at least, Montgomery won’t be the second.

