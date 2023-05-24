In-state 2025 quarterback gets an Ohio State offer

There is an influx of quarterback talent in the Buckeye State and that means Ohio State does not need to go far in their search for a 2025 signal caller.

Findlay star, Ryan Montgomery, brother of Buckeye offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, already held an offer from the in-state power. You can now make it two quarterbacks from inside Ohio with an offer because there are reports that Bellefontaine’s Tavien St. Clair has an OSU scholarship on the table.

St. Clair has great size at 6-foot, 4-inch, and 210 pounds, and is viewed as the No. 26 best quarterback and 332nd overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

#OhioState has offered Bellefontaine (Ohio) High four-star 2025 QB Tavien St. Clair. More on it here: https://t.co/wEXNLVN1gK @Bill_Kurelic — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 24, 2023

There is one other quarterback offer out in the 2025 class, to Michigan’s Bryce Underwood. It looks like these three have impressed the Ohio State coaching staff and most likely one of them will end up wearing the Scarlet and Gray.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire