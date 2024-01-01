In-state 2025 linebacker has Ohio State in his top 10

Some of the best historical Ohio State football teams had a big time Ohio flavor to its roster.

That might be a trend we are seeing again, in the 2024 class, of the 20 commits, seven of them stayed home to play for the Buckeyes. Moving to the 2025 class, two of the four current commits are from Ohio.

That number could very well increase over the next few months, and one of those prospects Ohio State is targeting is Winton Woods linebacker Justin Hill. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 210-pound defender released his top 10 list, which included the Buckeyes. He is the No. 6 ranked player in the state, 13th edge and 138th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes offered him back in March of 2023, so the relationship has been building for quite some time.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire