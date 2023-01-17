In-state 2025 blue-chip wide receiver sets Florida visit date

Florida football will host its series of junior days over the second half of January, giving Billy Napier and his staff an opportunity to get some face time with some of the best prep prospects coming through the high school pipe.

Among those who have scheduled a trip to Gainesville to participate in the team’s recruiting camp is four-star wide receiver Koby Howard out of Pensacola (Florida) Catholic in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound pass-catcher plans on making his way to the Swamp during the last weekend of the month according to Gators Online, though he also has another prior engagement on Saturday — a 7-on-7 tournament in Orlando.

The young receiver is already being pursued by a handful of major programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes. However, the Gators have an inside edge when it comes to emotional attachment.

“Florida is a school I will always have love for,” Howard offered on the Orange and Blue. “It was my dream school when I was a little boy. I know this was a down year, but I believe they will turn things around soon.”

Howard is ranked No. 76 overall and No. 17 at his position nationally according to 247Sports while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 65 and 11, respectively; the 247Sports composite currently does not have a rating for him. Florida State is the early front-runner for his talents with a 30.6% chance of signing him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, while Florida follows behind at 26.8%, Tennessee at 11.8% and Texas A&M at 9.8%.

