In-state 2024 cornerback has Ohio State in top five

Creating a recruiting fence around Ohio is a must for Ohio State, keeping the top talent home has always been a focus.

One of the best in-state players is Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. The 6-foot and 170 pound defender has long had the Buckeyes near the top of his list and today confirmed that.

Scott Jr. trimmed his list down from 10 schools to 5, with Ohio State making the cut. The Ohioan is one of the top players in the country regardless of position, checking in at 56th overall and the 6th best cornerback according to the 247Sports composite.

It is shaping up to be a rivalry battle for Scott Jr.’s commitment, as one of his other finalists is the Buckeyes bitter rival, Michigan.

Popcorn ready!! Next stop da crib..🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/A6f6bAh4Dp — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2023

