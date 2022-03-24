In-state 2023 RB gets an offer from Michigan State football

Michigan State football running backs coach Effrem Reed has extended an offer to a 2023 running back from inside the state of Michigan. Darius Taylor has reported an offer from Michigan State via his Twitter page.

Taylor is a native of Walled Lake, Michigan, and attends Walled Lake Western High School. According to 247Sports, he is a 3-star prospect that ranks as the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan.

Some other notable schools that are pursuing Taylor’s talents include Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

If Taylor commits, he would be the second running back in Michigan State’s recruiting class, joining 4-star Kedrick Reescano.

