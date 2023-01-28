In-state 2023 ATH Taylor Heim commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners made another addition to their 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Bethany, Okla. product Taylor Heim. From just outside of Oklahoma City, Heim will get to stay close to home, choosing the Sooners over several out-of-state group of five teams.

Heim only received an offer from the Sooners a week ago, but it quickly became clear that the Sooners were high on his list. Targeted to play linebacker for Oklahoma, Heim has the athleticism to help out on special teams right away. He played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end during his time in high school.

Heim comes to Norman as the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma, giving the Sooners three of the top 11 players in the state. Brent Venables and his staff have made it a priority to target the top in-state players. Heim looks to be another promising addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

He’ll join a young but talented linebacker room that includes Danny Stutsman, Jaren Kanak, Dasan McCullough, Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis, Samuel Omosigho, Lewis Carter, and Phil Picciotti.

Heim is another intriguing three-star prospect that the Sooners targeted late in the process, hoping to unearth a prospect that can develop in their program despite the late cycle offer.

List

Led by Adepoju Adebawore and Jackson Arnold, 9 Sooners featured in final Top247 for 2023

Story continues

List

Updated Oklahoma Sooners 2023 commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire