In-state 2023 4-star running back crystal-balled to LSU

The Tigers only have one player currently committed in the 2023 recruiting class, but that could be about to change. On Monday, 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball projection for the team to land four-star in-state running back Trey Holly.

Holly is a 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound running back from Farmerville, Louisiana, where he plays for the Union Parish Farmers, who finished last season 11-4 with a loss to Sterlington in the Class 3A state championship game.

I’ve previously written about how Brian Kelly seems to have made it a priority to go after the best in-state talent he can find. He addressed that in the transfer portal, signing a handful of players that were originally from the boot. He also signed two of the top high school players in the state in Harold Perkins and Walker Howard.

Brian Kelly is well on his way to winning the hearts of many fans and alumni by keeping the best athletes close to home.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 18 28 Rivals 4 86 12 2 ESPN 4 124 8 4 On3 Recruiting 4 191 11 10 247 Composite 4 172 13 9

Vitals

Hometown Farmerville, Louisiana Projected Position RB Height 5-8 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered January 15, 2021

Offers

LSU

Auburn

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Crystal Ball

Film

List

