In-state 2023 4-star running back crystal-balled to LSU

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read
In-state 2023 4-star running back crystal-balled to LSU

The Tigers only have one player currently committed in the 2023 recruiting class, but that could be about to change. On Monday, 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball projection for the team to land four-star in-state running back Trey Holly.

Holly is a 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound running back from Farmerville, Louisiana, where he plays for the Union Parish Farmers, who finished last season 11-4 with a loss to Sterlington in the Class 3A state championship game.

I’ve previously written about how Brian Kelly seems to have made it a priority to go after the best in-state talent he can find. He addressed that in the transfer portal, signing a handful of players that were originally from the boot. He also signed two of the top high school players in the state in Harold Perkins and Walker Howard.

Brian Kelly is well on his way to winning the hearts of many fans and alumni by keeping the best athletes close to home.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

18

28

Rivals

4

86

12

2

ESPN

4

124

8

4

On3 Recruiting

4

191

11

10

247 Composite

4

172

13

9

Vitals

Hometown

Farmerville, Louisiana

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-8

Weight

180

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered January 15, 2021

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

List

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56

Recommended Stories