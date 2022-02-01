In-state 2022 Memphis prospect announces opportunity with Vols

2022 running back and defensive back Hunter Barnes announced his opportunity to play for the Vols.

“After a great visit, I am very blessed and grateful to be offered to play SEC football for Vol football as a PWO,” Barnes announced. “Thank you for this great opportunity!”

The 6-foot, 185-pound Barnes is from Memphis University School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Below are highlights of Barnes at Memphis University School.

