Stat trends you love and hate to see: Fulgham breaks out and can Cam turn it around?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 8 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into the stats and trends they love, including some great performances by Travis Fulgham and the continued success of the San Francisco running-backs-by-committee.

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, like Cam Newton’s performance since his return from the COVID list, some slow times for Tyreek Hill, and the state of the Browns offense now that they’ll be without Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr.

Finally, Matt and Dalton engage in their new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 7 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 8.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts