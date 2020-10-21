Stat trends we love and hate to see: What snap counts tell us about RBBCs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 7 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into the stats and trends they love, including some great performances by Darrell Henderson and D’Andre Swift!

Unfortunately, not everybody is happy about some trends, like everyone who expected David Montgomery (has seen his workload increase every week without Tarik Cohen and is second in the NFL in broken tackles) and Ronald Jones (currently fifth in the NFL in rushing) to bust!

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, like Mike Evans target share with Chris Godwin on the field and the backfield snap share for the Washington Football Team.

Finally, Matt and Dalton engage in their new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 6 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 7.

