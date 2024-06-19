Stat | Toni Kroos’ incredible passing stat as Germany advance to knockout stages

Toni Kroos put in another magnificent performance as Germany booked their Euro 2024 knockout place following a 2-0 win against Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Partnering Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champion Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Kroos was again the orchestrator in Germany’s midfield. Per Opta, he played 124 passes, which is the second most on record by a midfielder at a European championship, second to only Spain’s Xavi, who completed 127 passes against the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2012.

What’s more, Kroos’ importance to Germany is even more staggering when taking into account the fact that he had retired from international football after Die Mannschaft’s elimination against England at Euro 2020.

It was Julian Nagelsmann who persuaded Kroos to return to the international fold, and it was certainly a masterstroke. A serial Champions League winner, Kroos’ experience has been valuable, and his understanding alongside Andrich allows those around the midfield-pivot to flourish.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder