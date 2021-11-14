This stat from Tom Brady's rough first quarter vs. WFT is wild

Justin Leger
·2 min read
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense couldn't get anything going in the first half Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team.

The ex-New England Patriots quarterback uncharacteristically tossed two interceptions and didn't have a touchdown pass. Both INTs came in a dismal first quarter for Tampa Bay.

Brady's first pick wasn't all his fault. His pass bounced off of wide receiver Jaelon Darden and into the hands of Washington cornerback William Jackson.

The second interception? Well, Brady would be the first to tell you that was on him. The 44-year-old threw one right at WFT safety Bobby McCain.

It was a historically bad start for Brady, who entered the half with a 30.0 passer rating. It also was the first time in nine years that he's thrown multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a game. That last occurred in Week 16 of the 2012 season when Brady and the Patriots took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite his Week 10 struggles, Brady still is firmly in the NFL MVP conversation this season. He entered Sunday's action with a league-high 25 TD passes and 2,650 passing yards, trailing only Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford. 

