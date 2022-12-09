This stat tells you how improbable Rams’ 98-yard game-winning drive was

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

It turns out Baker Mayfield only needs about 48 hours in order to make history with a new team.

Mayfield, who joined the Rams off waivers on Tuesday, led them to one of the most improbable comeback wins in NFL history. Trailing 16-10 with 1:45 left and no timeouts, Mayfield had to lead the Rams 98 yards to score a touchdown for the win.

He did exactly that.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Rams’ 98-yard game-winning drive was the longest with under 2 minutes to play in the last 45 years. How incredible is that, even without the fact that Mayfield just arrived in Los Angeles two days ago?

Mayfield and the Rams couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off their new partnership, coming from behind to win one of the wildest games of the year. Let’s not forget the Rams trailed 16-3 before scoring not one, but two touchdowns in the final five minutes.

