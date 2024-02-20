A stat that shows why Wisconsin basketball may still go on a run in March

There is a set of numbers, more of a comparison, that says the 2023-24 Wisconsin basketball season isn’t as over as some fans think it is.

That sentiment is understandable. Greg Gard’s team has lost five of six since February began, and in that time has fallen out of the AP Poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The team is still ranked in the top 20 in KenPom and ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, but things have certainly taken a turn since the team was ranked No. 6 in the nation entering the month.

Related: Wisconsin basketball social media angry after crushing overtime loss to Iowa

Why could Wisconsin’s season still have life? Well, five regular season conference games remain before the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. There is still time for the team to find a groove and start playing better basketball.

But a notable former Wisconsin team actually went through the same slump as this year’s team has. That team is the 2013-2014 Badgers, who ended up making the Final Four.

Yes, the '13-14 Badgers and '23-24 Badgers are very different teams But each losing 5 of 6 out of nowhere in Big Ten play in Jan/Feb after reaching a really high ranking is some wild shit pic.twitter.com/IY9LEUudDK — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) February 19, 2024

The 2013-2014 Badgers went from mid-January to the beginning of February with losses at Indiana, at home against Michigan, vs Northwestern and vs No. 24 Ohio State — the only win coming at unranked Purdue.

This team has done the same, but has also lost to better competition than the 2013-2014 team did.

Now, are Wisconsin’s stars on the level of Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and that 2013-2015 core of stars? I’d argue no.

But just because Wisconsin is in the midst of a massive slide, doesn’t mean all hope is lost for March. The team just needs to get hot, which it has the chance to do down the stretch of the season.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire