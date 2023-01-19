This stat shows why Terry McLaurin is among the NFL’s best wide receivers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2022. In his fourth NFL season, McLaurin finished the year with 77 receptions for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

McLaurin established new career highs in yardage and yards per reception [15.7] in 2022. So through four seasons, McLaurin has 299 receptions for 4,281 yards and 21 touchdowns.

That’s some pretty serious numbers considering McLaurin has played with 10 different starting quarterbacks in his young career. Yet, McLaurin never complains, is a team leader and has finally earned respect as one of the NFL’s better wideouts.

Perhaps McLaurin’s most underrated skill is his ability to make contested catches. After the 2020 season, McLaurin set out to improve his ability to make contested catches. Since that time, according to Pro Football Focus, no NFL wideout has made more contested catches since the beginning of the 2021 season than McLaurin.

Terry McLaurin: 73 contested catches since 2021 Most in the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/BLQobwF3Bp — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 18, 2023

McLaurin has made 73 contested catches over the past two seasons. Not bad for a wide receiver who is listed at 6-foot-0, 210 pounds.

Just like defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, McLaurin continues to ascend after signing his long-term contract extension. That’s good news for the Commanders.

Now, if they could find him a quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire