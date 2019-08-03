This stat shows how unprecedented Tom Brady playing QB at 42 will be

There's a good chance Tom Brady will throw more touchdown passes this season than all the 42-year-olds combined in the NFL previously.



As ESPN's Mike Reiss points out, only six quarterbacks have thrown a TD pass after turning 42, which Brady turned on Saturday: George Blanda (14), Vinny Testaverde (7), Steve DeBerg (3), Warren Moon (3) and Doug Flutie and Earl Morrall with one each.



That's 29 TDs for the other 42-year-olds. And that's as many as Brady threw in the regular season last year.









Only seven non-specialists have started an NFL game at 42 or older (DeBerg, Flutie, Testaverde, Moon, cornerback Darrell Green, wide receiver Jerry Rice and offensive lineman Ray Brown). Barring injury, Brady will join the list when he's again at the helm of the Patriots in the season opener Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.



So, as another candle is added to TB12's cake, he's preparing to head into his 20th NFL season with a workload few, if any, have had before him at his age.





