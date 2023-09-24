Stat shows how Purdy was able to effectively negate blitz vs. Giants

Brock Purdy faced one of his toughest challenges yet Thursday night when the New York Giants attacked the 49ers quarterback with a blitz-heavy approach.

But as he has done countless times throughout his short time in the NFL, Purdy rose to the occasion.

According to data compiled by Next Gen Stats, Purdy's success against the Giants' historic 84.6-percent blitz rate Thursday came courtesy of the fastest average time to throw of his career so far at 2.34 seconds.

Purdy finished San Francisco's 30-12 win over New York having completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 310 yards with two touchdowns and a 111.3 passer rating. Against the blitz, he threw both of those touchdowns and was 20-for-31 with 247 yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Even after his success Thursday and the 49ers' 3-0 start to the 2023 NFL season, Purdy believes there's still plenty to learn from his team's Week 3 win.

“I feel like we were able to get a couple plays here and there on their blitz and take advantage of it,” Purdy said after the game. “We’ve got to watch the film, learn from it. When another defense starts to pressure and do things like that, I feel like there are big plays to be made.”

