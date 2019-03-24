This stat shows Patriots QB Tom Brady's impressive ability to prevent turnovers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

One of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's trademark qualities is avoiding turnovers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, unlike many other NFL quarterbacks, consistently avoids putting his team in situations where turnovers are likely.

Pro Football Focus shared a tremendous stat Sunday showing the amount of snaps Brady has had a turnover-worthy play. As you might imagine, it's one of the lowest rates in the league.

Tom Brady has limited turnover-worthy plays to just 1.8% of his snaps – that's the second-lowest figure since 2016 pic.twitter.com/RmDRq7sOwZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 24, 2019

Brady threw 11 interceptions during the 2018 season, ending his streak of four consecutive years with fewer than 10 interceptions. However, since the beginning of the 2016 campaign, Brady has just 21 interceptions while completing better than 66 percent of his pass attempts. New England has won two of the three Super Bowls played in that span.

The Patriots next season will try to become the first team to successfully defend a Super Bowl title since Brady and Co. accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. For that to happen again, Brady must continue to protect the football, and his performance over the last few seasons suggests he will do that.

