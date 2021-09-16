This stat shows Patriots coach Bill Belichick's dominance vs. rookie QBs

History doesn't favor Zach Wilson in first matchup vs. Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against a rookie quarterback is one of the biggest mismatches in the NFL.

Belichick's defensive schemes have often fooled inexperienced quarterbacks into making critical mistakes that ultimately help the Patriots win.

The numbers speak for themselves.

In Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus the New York Jets and their first-year quarterback Zach Wilson, Belichick will be aiming for his 22nd win over a rookie QB. The last rookie quarterback to beat Belichick was Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 last season.

Here's a breakdown of those 27 games:

21-6 record overall vs. rookie QBs

13-0 record at home

8-6 record on the road

Wilson didn't put up amazing stats in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers -- 258 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception -- but he made plenty of good throws, especially on the run. He's also not afraid to stand in the pocket and take a hit to make a play.

“He's an explosive player,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday. “He's got a great arm. Live arm. Makes all the throws. Athletic. Like any young player, you know, they gain experience and get better every time they go out there.”

Even though Belichick's record against rookie QBs on the road is far less impressive than when the Patriots are at Gillette Stadium, it would be pretty surprising if New England fell to 0-2 on Sunday.

The Patriots have a 10-game win streak against the Jets, and New York will be without injured left tackle Mekhi Becton this weekend. The Pats' front seven should be able to put plenty of pressure on Wilson and force him into bad throws/mistakes.

Oddsmakers also like the Patriots' chances Sunday. They've made the Pats a 6-point favorite.