This stat shows just how unique Deebo Samuel is

There aren’t many players currently in the NFL quite like 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. In fact, there aren’t many players in NFL history quite like him.

Through 63 career games Samuel has posted 4,017 receiving yards and 954 rushing yards. That puts him on the edge of putting up a statistical output that’s only been matched by one player ever.

If Samuel on Monday night vs. the Ravens can rush for 46 yards and reach the 1,000-yard plateau, he’d become the second player in NFL history to post at least 4,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first five seasons per the 49ers.

Charley Taylor, a Hall of Famer who spent his entire career in Washington, also hit those two marks with 4,150 receiving yards and 1,416 rushing yards in his first five years.

It doesn’t take long when watching the 49ers to realize that Samuel is just a little bit different. Stats like these though highlight just how rare it is for a player to produce like this. Samuel may not reach 46 rushing yards against the Ravens – he’s not hit that number all year and Baltimore has a very good defense – but he’s trending toward reaching it by the time his fifth season ends which would put him in rarified air alongside Taylor.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire