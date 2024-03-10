Stat shows just how much UNC dominated two matchups against Duke

In most years, UNC and Duke play each other pretty close in basketball games. This happens regardless of how each team is playing in a given season.

Last year, Duke swept the Tar Heels in one of the more forgettable UNC basketball seasons of late. The Blue Devils lost to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, which was a solid consolation prize, but still not enough to deal with the sting of missing the Big Dance.

This year, it was North Carolina’s turn to sweep its archrival. Cormac Ryan forever etched his name into the Tobacco Road rivalry with a career-high 31 points on Saturday, March 9, helping his team beat Duke by an 84-79 mark to clinch the ACC Regular Season Title.

Not only did UNC largely dominate the Blue Devils last night, but for the rivalry series all season.

Outside of Kyle Filipowski’s bucket 20 seconds into the Feb. 3 installation of North Carolina-Duke, the Tar Heels trailed in Tobacco Road Rivalry for all of 16 seconds this season.

In 80 minutes of play this season, Duke led North Carolina for a grand total of 16 seconds. No doubt who the better team is. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 10, 2024

You read that right – 16 seconds. That’s just more than half of a collegiate shot clock possession, which can last no longer than 30 seconds.

It’s not uncommon to hold your breath, yell at the TV and doubt whether UNC can hold a lead.

Luckily, Tar Heel fans didn’t have to do that a lot this season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire