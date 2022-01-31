Stat shows Jimmie Ward's impressive Rams' Matthew Stafford ownage

Stat shows Ward's impressive ownage against Rams' Stafford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmie Ward continues to have Matthew Stafford's number.

In the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, the 49ers' safety intercepted Stafford in the end zone, delivering a huge blow to the Rams' early scoring opportunity.

JIMMIE WARD PICKS IT OFF ðŸ‘pic.twitter.com/CnZFoem1Wd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2022

That wasn't the first time Ward has intercepted Stafford this season, picking him off twice, including a pick-six in the first quarter of the Week 10 matchup between the two teams at Levi's Stadium.

49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has 3 interceptions this season (including playoffs) ...



... all of them against Matthew Stafford (including a pick-six in their Week 10 meeting) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 31, 2022

Certainly, great timing for Ward, giving Stafford headaches in the biggest game of the season.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense were unable to capitalize on the early turnover, punting on the resulting drive.