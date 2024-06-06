This stat shows importance of 3-point shooting for Celtics in NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in history. Can they maintain that success against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals?

The series begins Thursday night with Game 1 at TD Garden.

The Celtics are the favorites, and one reason for that is their ability to knock down 3-point shots at a high rate. The C's hit 1,351 3-pointers during the regular season -- the second-most by any team in history. They also ranked No. 1 in 3-pointers attempted (3,482) and second in 3-point percentage (38.8).

Boston has been pretty effective from beyond the arc during the playoffs, too. The Celtics lead the playoffs in 3-point shots made (14.6) and attempted (39.8) per game. They are sixth in playoff 3-point percentage (36.8).

What's the key number to watch for the Celtics in regards to 3-point shooting? Thirty-two percent is the line. If the C's shoot above this level, they should be in good shape.

Here's a look at the Celtics' record this season (including the playoffs) when they shoot above or below 32 percent from 3-point range (h/t Sean Grande of 98.5 The Sports Hub).

Above 32 percent : 68-8

32 percent or below: 8-12

The Celtics have shot above 32 percent on 3-pointers in 11 of their first 14 games in the playoffs, which is pretty impressive consistency.

And even though the Celtics are shooting slightly above the league average from 3-point range in the playoffs, there is still room for improvement. Jayson Tatum is scoring 26 points per game in the playoffs despite shooting just 29 percent on 3-pointers. Sam Hauser shot 1-of-14 from beyond the arc in the Eastern Conference Finals. If either one of these players gets hot in the Finals, it would be a massive boost for the Celtics.

Star center Kristaps Porzingis is also set to return Thursday after missing the previous 10 games due to a calf injury. Porzingis is a quality 3-point shooter, too, and he went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc in the Celtics' March 1 win over the Mavericks.

The Celtics don't need to shoot lights out from 3-point range to beat the Mavericks. They have a lot of ways to score, and their defense is fantastic. But it wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics shot better from beyond the arc against the Mavericks than they did versus the Pacers (34.9 percent). And if that happens, it could be a quick series.