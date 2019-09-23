This stat shows how good the Patriots defense was against the Jets

The New England Patriots have had a fantastic start to the season on the defensive side of the ball. But on Sunday against the New York Jets, they took their dominance to another level.

While the Patriots won the game by a score of 30-14, the defense didn't surrender a single point. The first Jets touchdown came after a muffed punt by Gunner Olszewski. The second came off a pick-6 by Jamal Adams.

And in the contest, the Patriots allowed the fewest total yards of the Bill Belichick era -- playoffs included (per the official NFL Research Twitter account).

The @Patriots have played 347 games under Bill Belichick, including playoffs.



The 105 total yards they allowed to the #Jets today is the fewest in a game in that span.



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 22, 2019

This is frankly a remarkable stat, but it's not altogether surprising. The Jets were only playing their third game of the season, but they were already on their third starting quarterback in Luke Falk, a 2018 sixth-round pick on his third team in a year and a half in the league. Sunday was his first career start.

The Patriots mostly focused on limiting Le'Veon Bell and by taking away the run game, they made it difficult for Falk to generate anything on offense. Because of that, he had less than 100 total passing yards and had fewer than 70 when factoring in sack yards.

The defense has been a big-time strength for the Patriots through three games and the onus is on them to continue to succeed. That said, Bill Belichick is doing what he can to keep them humble, so he surely won't let an achievement like this go to their heads.

