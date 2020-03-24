Boston sports have been extremely dominant over the last 50 years, and one stat proves that the city is the ultimate title town.

Per @BostonSportsInf, there are 123 teams in the four major sports, and all four Boston sports teams rank in the top 15 in finals appearances over the last 50 years. In that timeframe, Boston has the most championship titles with 19 and the most finals appearances with 36.

The New England Patriots rank second behind the Los Angeles Lakers with six championships and 11 finals appearances. Of course, all six titles came with the help of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

While the Patriots rank second, the Boston Bruins rank fourth with three Stanley Cups and 10 total finals appearances. Their most recent title came in 2011 via a spectacular goaltending performance by Tim Thomas and David Krejci's dominant offensive performance.

The Boston Celtics clock in right behind the Bruins at No. 5 with six championships and nine finals appearances. The C's most recent title came in 2008 when they took down the Lakers in six games with an emphatic 131-92 victory in Game 6.

Finally, the Boston Red Sox rank 15th with four championship titles and six finals appearances total. Their most recent title came in 2018 with a phenomenal performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While many fans of the four major sports trash Boston any time they get the opportunity, there's no denying who's been the best over the last five decades.

This stat shows how dominant Boston sports have been over last 50 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston