This stat shows how 49ers were most balanced team in NFL last season

After combining for 10 wins the two previous seasons, the 49ers dominated most facets of the game last season. Balance might be the word that best describes their 2019 campaign.

Pro Football Focus highlighted just how great they were on both sides of the ball. The 49ers were the only team to grade in the top five on offense and defense.

49ers: only team to grade in top-5 in both offense and defense in 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZmNKU42UkH — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2020

While PFF uses analytics for an advanced grading system, the traditional stats speak to San Francisco's balance, too.

On offense, the 49ers ranked fourth in total offense (6,097), 13th in passing yards (3,792), second in rushing yards (2,305) and second in points per game (29.9). They also tied for the seventh-most passing touchdowns (28) and led all of football with 23 rushing TDs.

On defense, the 49ers allowed the second-fewest yards per game (281.8), the least amount of passing yards per game (169.2) and ranked 17th in rushing yards allowed per game (112.6). And they ranked eighth in points allowed per game at only 19.4.

The 49ers beat teams by putting a barrage of points on the scoreboard and by stifling opposing offenses. They'll need the same kind of dominant, balanced attack to make it back to the Super Bowl, too.

