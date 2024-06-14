Stat: Retiring Real Madrid star Kroos produced a passing masterclass for the ages vs Scotland

The staggering statistics surrounding Toni Kroos’ passing masterclass for Germany on Friday evening have come to the fore online.

The Germans, of course, kicked into gear the European Championships a short time ago, welcoming Scotland to the Allianz Arena for the tournament opener.

Midfielder Kroos, as expected, was afforded a starting berth in the middle of the park, in what is set to come as his final major competition before lowering the curtain on a legendary career.

And to say that the Real Madrid man went on to prove that he still has plenty in the tank, would be something of an understatement.

En route to an eventual 5-1 victory for Die Mannschaft, Kroos was right at the heart of things, conjuring up another world-class display.

And, as much, as alluded above, has since been aptly highlighted, by way of the most remarkable of stats…

As per Sofascore, Kroos, across his 80 minutes on the pitch on Friday, attempted 102 passes. And incredibly, of these, all but one found their intended target, for a passing accuracy average of 99%.

This included eight of eight long passes, as well as four key passes into the Scottish final third.

Conor Laird | GSFN