This stat proves how impressive Russell Westbrook's recent triple-doubles truly are

Why Westbrook's recent triple-doubles truly are historic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The more triple-doubles Russell Westbrook racks up, the more historic they become.

Westbrook's 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in Washington's dominant win against Detroit on Saturday night made him the first NBA player to ever record 15 triple-doubles in a 20-game span, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Russell Westbrook (15 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST in tonight's win) is the first player in NBA history with 15 triple-doubles over a 20-game span. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/OOmEfmCRPn — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2021

Westbrook continues to extend his franchise record with his 25th triple-double of the season, becoming the first player in league history to record at least 25 such games across four separate seasons. Now averaging 21.9 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, and 10.8 assists per game, Westbrook is on pace to average a triple-double for an NBA record fourth season in his career.

After starting the season slowly due to a quad injury, Westbrook's recent surge has helped the Wizards climb the Eastern Conference standings, now level with Chicago for the final play-in spot to make the playoffs. Saturday night's triple-double is Westbrook's seventh straight. He's now just 10 triple-doubles shy of Oscar Robertson's once-considered untouchable record of 181 career triple-doubles.

"It’s so surreal to be able to see a guy that plays as hard as he does still have that type of energy, still getting himself up and ready to go," Bradley Beal said after the Wizards' win over Detroit. "It just trickles down to the rest of us. We kind of embrace that. We embrace where we are, we embrace who we think we can be, our style of play. And then Russ’ attitude towards the game."