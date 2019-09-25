New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the winningest quarterback at New Era Field this century, even though he's never played for the Buffalo Bills.

Brady's 15 wins in Buffalo since 2001 (when he became the starting quarterback for the Patriots) are the most of any QB over that span.

Here's how he compares to other Bills quarterbacks high on the list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 3-0 @Patriots will go on the road and take on the 3-0 Bills in Week 4.



Since @TomBrady became a starter in 2001, no QB has more wins at New Era Field (the Bills' home stadium) than he does. pic.twitter.com/13YKBc7htq



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 24, 2019

Crazy.

Brady and the Patriots will travel to Buffalo in a few days for Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Bills. Both teams are 3-0, so first place in the AFC East will be up for grabs this weekend.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 7-point road favorites Sunday, and they have won seven consecutive games in Buffalo. New England's most recent road loss to the Bills came on Sept. 25, 2011 when Buffalo escaped with a 34-31 victory.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

This stat on Patriots QB Tom Brady's win total in Buffalo will make you laugh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston