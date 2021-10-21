Stat Nerd Thursday: Undervalued players and teams heading into week 7
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to go over some of their favorite stats and trends before the NFL kicks off week 7, and in the process find some undervalued players (Henry Ruggs, Carson Wentz) and teams (Falcons). Also, a quick preview of the Browns-Broncos Thursday night game.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts