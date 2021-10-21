Stat Nerd Thursday: Undervalued players and teams heading into week 7

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to go over some of their favorite stats and trends before the NFL kicks off week 7, and in the process find some undervalued players (Henry Ruggs, Carson Wentz) and teams (Falcons). Also, a quick preview of the Browns-Broncos Thursday night game.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts