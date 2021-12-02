Stat Nerd Thursday: Sorting out RBs before the fantasy playoffs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together and go over some interesting stats that are very telling for the Seahawks’ and Steelers’ passing games, as well as Jamaal Williams’ matchup against the Vikings. It all leads to a conversation of how they rank running backs for the rest of the season, with the fantasy football playoffs around the corner.

Later, the guys give a full preview of the Thursday night matchup between the Cowboys and Saints, which should be heavy on passing and good for fantasy managers.

