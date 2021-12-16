Stat Nerd Thursday: Sony Michel’s ascension, Deebo’s usage and OBJ’s performance
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get out their pocket-protectors and go digging around in NFL stats to find the ones that are most meaningful for fantasy football managers.
This week the guys discuss, in great detail, the fallout of Hopkins’ injury in AZ, Odell Beckham Jr. looking like the old OBJ, Hunter Renfrow exploding onto the fantasy scene, Rashaad Penny’s big week, and a lot more.
