Stat Nerd Thursday: Justin Herbert is the next superstar QB
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together after week 1 to dig through stats and identify some trends that they love to see (efficient passing from Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater!) and some that they hate to see (Titans giving up on play-action).
The guys finish with a preview of the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Ravens and a single game DFS preview of Thursday’s matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts