This stat might explain why the Rams use a zone-heavy defense

The Los Angeles Rams mix up their coverages a little bit, but they primarily use zone on defense. That’s frustrated some fans, especially when they see Jalen Ramsey lined up 10 yards off the receiver on third-and-5.

Raheem Morris knows what he’s doing and although part of his strategy is limiting big plays, he also knows his cornerbacks’ strengths and weaknesses. That probably explains why the Rams use less man coverage than just about every team in the NFL.

Bill Barnwell shared an interesting tweet that says the Rams rank last in the league in opposing QBR when in man coverage. That, despite having one of the best man cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams have a superstar CB in Jalen Ramsey and rank last in the league in QBR while playing man coverage this season. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 21, 2022

In order to play man coverage, you need to have cornerbacks who can cover one-on-one. Ramsey certainly can, and Troy Hill has shown the ability to do that during his career, but the third cornerback spot has been a revolving door of inconsistency.

Derion Kendrick has struggled in coverage, as has David Long Jr. Cobie Durant played decent in his only action in Week 2, but the Rams don’t seem keen on giving him more snaps.

It’s safer to play zone coverage and limit big plays, but that strategy hasn’t always worked this season, either. You have to fit your scheme to your personnel, which Morris is doing, but there’s simply a lack of talent in the secondary this season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire