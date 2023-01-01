Stat: Fields has most carries, yards on scrambles amongst all QBs

Stat: Fields has most carries, yards on scrambles in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The escape artist. The elusive evader. The scramble sovereign.

Justin Fields lives outside of the pocket this season. Without a formidable offensive line (and healthy, for that matter) and a talented wide receiver core, Fields has to take matters into his own hands by way of scrambling.

One statistic from Next Gen stats helps support Fields' ability to make something out of nothing on the run. He has more carries (70), yards (681) and first downs (37) on scramble runs than all other NFL quarterbacks this season.

Does this make him the scramble sovereign?

Sure, Fields' most obvious, lethal weapon is his legs. And plenty of times, he needs to use them to avoid pressure in the pocket or gain positive yardage on a play.

However, like fans watched countless times against the Lions on Sunday, Fields tries to make something out of nothing and it ends up costing the team via a sack.

Fields was sacked seven times on Sunday against the Lions for 45 yards. Not all of them were his fault. But, he recognized part of the blame goes to him.

"Sometimes, it's first down, I'm getting pressured and I'm trying to make a play out of nothing and I take a sack for six, seven yards and we're now 2nd & 15. So, I can't do that," Fields said after Sunday's loss to the Lions.

There are certainly times when Fields gets caught trying to force a play into positive yardage. As seen through countless examples, and from his wording, he falls victim to holding the ball for too long.

On the flip side, there is plenty of evidence that points to Fields taking the crown as the best scrambling quarterback in the league.

Case in point, Fields dropped back to pass in the first quarter of Sunday's game and took off. He exploded past the Lions' defenders and broke out into the open field, gaining 60 yards before being tackled near the goal line.

Yes, Fields is an expert at turning broken plays into gains and taking the ball and running with it. But, nobody is perfect. Fields is the most sacked quarterback in football this season, pointing to obvious roster needs, but also to the quarterback's awareness in the pocket.

"They got back there pretty fast today. We just gotta be better up front. They know that. It starts with me. I just gotta get better for my guys and keep working," Fields said.

