This stat comparison between Tom Brady, past Buccaneers QBs is astounding

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to have an elite quarterback for the first time in franchise history.

Tom Brady reportedly is expected to sign with the Buccaneers in NFL free agency after spending the first 20 years of his career and winning a record six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

His arrival to Tampa Bay would be a massive upgrade for the team at the sport's most important position. Among the many qualities Brady will bring to the Buccaneers is good decision-making with the football, evidenced by his eight interceptions in 2019 and 29 interceptions over the last four years combined. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions just last season!

Another thing Brady will bring the Bucs is the incredible ability to win games consistently. No quarterback has more regular season or playoff victories than Brady. When you look at those win totals (and other stats) next to all quarterbacks in Buccaneers history, the comparison is truly astounding.

Check it out in the graphic below:

Tom Brady

The Bucs have six playoff wins in their history, and three of them came in 2002 when they won their first and only Super Bowl against the Oakland Raiders. Brady has 30 postseason wins by himself. Tampa Bay's last playoff appearance came in 2007, and only the Cleveland Browns (17 seasons) have a longer active postseason drought. Brady has reached the playoffs in 18 of the 19 seasons in which he played more than one game. His teams haven't missed the playoffs with him as a full-season starter since 2002.

Everything is about to change for the Bucs. Win or lose, they will be one of the most popular teams in the league next season, and it's all because of Brady.

