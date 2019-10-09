The New England Patriots have enjoyed one of the most dominant starts to a season in NFL history.

The Pats have earned a perfect 5-0 record through five weeks, but a deeper dive into some of the team's stats shows the true nature of its hot start.

New England's defense has given up only two offensive touchdowns all season. The unit also leads the league in many statistical categories, including yards allowed per game, points allowed per game, takeaways, sacks and third-down conversions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One area where the Patriots have a wide lead on the rest of the league is point differential. New England is No. 1 with a plus-120 scoring differential, well ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (plus-70) in second place and the Dallas Cowboys (plus-41) in third place.

NFL Media's Mike Giardi tweeted an interesting stat Wednesday showing where the Patriots rank in regards to the best point differential through five games since the AFL-NFL merger. You'll notice each of the teams listed reached the Super Bowl.

The #Patriots have a 121-point differential. Where does that rate since 1970? And what did those teams go on to do? pic.twitter.com/0wpmzMMgdb — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 9, 2019

The Patriots have a long way to go before returning to Miami for Super Bowl LIV in February, and if we're being honest, their schedule to this point has been pretty soft.

Story continues

Still, any team with Tom Brady as its starting quarterback and Bill Belichick as its head coach is going to have a great chance to reach the Super Bowl, especially in an AFC with only two elite teams.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

This stat bodes well for Patriots' hopes of returning to Super Bowl this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston