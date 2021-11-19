This stat bodes well for Mac Jones’ run at Rookie of the Year title

Mac Jones is clearly the best rookie quarterback thus far.

The New England Patriots signal-caller is sitting at a 7-4 record and he’s atop Pro Football Focus’ charts for a slew of quarterback accolades, including ones that don’t involve just rookies. Through 11 games, Jones has 2,540 yards for 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions — with a 70.2 completion percentage, which ranks third in the NFL.

He’s the first rookie in league history with back-to-back games completing 80 percent or more of his passes and that happened within the span of the Patriots’ five-game winning streak. He’s also the fifth rookie in NFL history to win five consecutive games and have over a 100 passer rating, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The other quarterbacks who accomplished this feat went on to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Mac Jones is the 5th rookie QB in NFL history to win 5 consecutive games & have a 100+ passer rating over the span of the winning streak

– Others all won AP ROY (DAL Dak Prescott (2016, twice), WAS Robert Griffin III (2012), PIT Ben Roethlisberger (2004) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 19, 2021

Jones and the Patriots smothered the Atlanta Falcons in a 25-0 victory and beat down the Cleveland Browns in a 45-7 win the week before. But, the meat of the schedule is here with the Tennessee Titans up next and two meetings with the Buffalo Bills in the next four games.

The No. 15 overall pick can solidify himself as the best rookie if he can walk out of these next four games with the same level of success.

