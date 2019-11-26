This stat bodes well for chances of a Patriots vs. 49ers Super Bowl matchup

If fans of the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are looking for a good omen related to their team's chances of playing in Super Bowl LIV, we found one.

The Patriots and 49ers lead the AFC and NFC standings, respectively, with identical 10-1 records entering Week 13. The most impressive part of their 2019 seasons isn't just the fact they're winning so many games, it's how they're winning these matchups.

Stats by Stats tweeted Sunday the Patriots and 49ers are the 12th and 13th teams to have an average margin of victory of at least 15 points through 11 games. They also included an interesting note on how this type of success correlates to reaching the Super Bowl:

The @Patriots and the @49ers are the 12th and 13th teams since the merger to outscore their opponents by 15+ PPG through 11 games.



10 of the previous 11 made the Super Bowl, and 8 of them won it.#GoPats #GoNiners



— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 25, 2019

The only team since the AFL/NFL merger to outscore opponents by 15-plus points per game and not reach the Super Bowl was Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts in 2005.

While this stat is encouraging for football fans hoping to see a Tom Brady vs. Jimmy Garoppolo matchup with the Lombardi Trophy at stake, oddsmakers aren't as optimistic.

The latest Super Bowl betting lines posted by the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning have the Patriots at +350 (second-best odds) and the 49ers at +700 (fourth-best odds).

