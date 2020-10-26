Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Despite those two drivers winning eight races between them, the competitiveness of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series is appreciated by examining the figures.

For instance five different teams were represented by the top six drivers in the championship – Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Team Penske-Chevrolet, Andretti Autosport-Honda, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

And how about the fact that one of the race winners finished outside the Top 10 because he had only one other top-five finish? Or that one of the podium finishers only twice more managed to even get into the top 10?

There's a downside to such tight competition of course – that bad luck has an exaggerated effect, especially for driver/team combos that are competitive only fitfully. Should Fate turn against them on those days, they're sunk. Hence the fact that someone as talented as Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport achieved just one podium finish this year, and Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing couldn't even crack the top five.

Anyway, here are the smaller numbers behind the big numbers at the end of the 14-round 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

1st Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 537 points

4 wins, 3 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

2nd Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 521 points

4 wins, 2 other podiums, 3 other top fives, 3 other top tens, 3 poles

3rd Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda, 421 points

1 win, 1 other podium, 5 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

