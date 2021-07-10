This stat argues 2020 season best of Jonathan Allen's career despite sack total

This stat argues 2020 best of Jonathan Allen's career originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The drop in Jonathan Allen's production from his first two full seasons in the NFL to last year would have someone believe that the defensive tackle had a down season in 2020. Allen went from producing eight and six sacks in 2018 and 2019 to two last year.

However, Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey takes a deeper dive into the defensive metrics and reveals that despite only have two sacks, the Washington Football Team defensive lineman was a top-10 interior pass-rusher in the NFL.

Sacks aren't the lone way to determine how effective a defensive lineman is. Another metric that PFF used to determine how valuable Allen is to the Washington defensive line is the pass-rush win rate.

For those needing a quick explanation, the pass-rush win rate measures the percentage of plays where a pass-rusher beats his blocker even if the rep does or doesn't result in pressure. The metric is a more efficient way to examine how disruptive a player is over a period of time.

In 2020, Allen finished eighth in pass-rush win rate with 17% despite only producing two sacks. Furthermore, Allen's production for the 2018 and 2019 seasons saw him finish at 39th with a 10.2% pass-rush win rate.

Despite the two sacks, it doesn't take long to look at the disruptiveness that Allen causes on the inside helped his teammates on the defensive line. Last season, Chase Young had 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles; meanwhile, Montez Sweat had nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Allen may have had a "down year" by his sack standards, but his improved pass-rush win rate did help those on the defensive line. Nonetheless, PFF feels as though the sacks should return along with one being of the best in pass-rush win rate for the 2021 season.

Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Allen, as he now enters the final year of his rookie contract. There's no denying that Allen will use these stats during extension talks, which are going well, as the defensive lineman stated in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I want to be here," Allen said. "This is where I'm from, this is my hometown. I've always had the goal of playing with one team my whole career. I think I have a great opportunity to do that here."